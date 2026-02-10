State Senate bill draws concern over bike lanes, local control in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A bill going through the Utah State Legislature could change how transit decisions are made in Utah's capital city.

People packed the Senate Transportation Committee hearing on Monday to share their thoughts on Senate Bill 242. The bill clarifies how Salt Lake City and the Utah Department of Transportation should collaborate on designing and planning certain streets in the city.

"There’s been comments this is a state takeover of city roads. I do not think so,” said Sen. Wayne Harper, R-Taylorsville, the bill sponsor. “I would ask each one of you to look and see what other city in the state has the state investment in it, in the number of roads, number of state buildings, number of recreation facilities and things like that that the state either supports or owns."

Harper’s bill encompasses multiple transportation amendments, with some provisions worrying residents.

The bill faces a lot of pushback from neighbors worried about what happens to bike lanes and other traffic calming projects.

"This new framework only creates more hoops to jump through, slows down our ability to be responsive to the needs of our community, especially in places like the west side,” said Justice Morath, who is the chair of the Salt Lake City Transportation Advisory Board, but spoke in a personal capacity.

In about an hour of public comment, people raised a gamut of issues.

"Bikes are the way that children can get out and experience the world,” said a parent who lives downtown. “And so I urge the legislature to keep our children in mind as you go about refining this bill."

"If drivers cannot navigate a straight line, with immovable, stationary barriers, then drivers are the problem and not street design,” said another.

Many praised Salt Lake City’s construction of bike lanes, prioritizing public transit and trying to keep all commuters safe. They raised concerns about state control.

“Yes, we are the capital city, but does that mean the state should override our choices?” one person said during public comment.

A new version of the bill that passed in committee 4-2 on Monday changed some things, like adding that the state has no authority over parking fees and regulations, repealing SB 195 about transportation projects from last year, and changing the recommended lane width from freeway standard 12 feet to 11 feet. It also clarifies that Salt Lake City does not have to remove bike lanes, unless they are found to have problems, which was a concern for many people.

Julian Jurkoic with advocacy group Sweet Streets, which focuses on public transit and getting around without cars, said even with the changes, they are worried about some of the vague language of the bill and state oversight.

"Making our cities more walkable, bikeable and transitable is not only better for our health, our safety, our air quality, and our economy, but it is the only way to reduce traffic,” he said.

On behalf of Salt Lake City, Council Chair Alejandro Puy spoke at the meeting, too. He said city administration has been working with Sen. Harper, and he appreciates the collaboration part of the bill.

"We value local control above all things, but we are encouraged for where we are headed,” Puy said.

Sen. Harper said there could be more changes to this bill as it goes through the legislature. Salt Lake City said they’ll be watching closely to see what those changes could be.

This bill now goes to the full Senate.