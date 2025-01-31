Northern Utah bus driver allegedly assaults woman and leaves note apologizing

NORTH LOGAN, Utah — North Park Police say they have arrested a Cache Valley Transit Department bus driver after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman before leaving a note apologizing for the incident days later. Steven Kenneth Naegle, 56, now faces sexual battery and stalking charges.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 13 News, the alleged assault took place on January 16 between 7:30 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. in the North Logan Walmart parking lot. The victim told police that she was sitting in her parked car with her son in the front passenger seat when a Cache Valley Transit Department bus pulled up next to her.

The victim told investigators that the driver, identified as Steven Naegle, got out of the driver's seat of the bus came to the passenger side of the victim's vehicle, and began shaking it. Naegle then walked to the driver's side window, which was rolled down, grabbed the victim's breast, and shook it.

Investigators say the victim told them Naelge stayed and talked to her for several minutes before getting on the bus and leaving.

On January 22, the victim told police that she found a note left on the windshield of her vehicle reading, "I'm Sorry! Please don't get me fired." The note also had a frowny face at the end of it.

According to the victim, Naegle posted the note to her vehicle sometime on the 22nd between 7:10 a.m. and 8:02 a.m. The victim told investigators that she was getting ready to leave for work when she saw the bus that Naegle drives parked just a few spaces down from her. Detectives say that Naegle then drove the bus over near the Walmart gas station and waited there before eventually leaving.

Investigators reviewed security footage from Walmart on the days in question and say that the video reflects what the victim told them.

Steven Naegl was arrested by North Park Police on Wednesday and faces charges for sexual battery and stalking.