Officer ruled justified in fatal shooting of suspect who fled, broke into Salt Lake City home

SALT LAKE CITY — Three Salt Lake City police officers have been ruled justified in their actions involving a fatal shooting of a wanted fugitive who fled a traffic stop before breaking into a home last year.

On Friday, Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill announced the findings of the protocol investigation into the 2023 shooting, adding that his office will not file criminal charges against the officers.

Penisimani Halai died after being shot on Jan. 13. in the home near 500 N. Star Crest Drive.

Body camera video below shows actions leading to shooting of Halai:

Body camera video from police-involved Salt Lake City shooting

Police had originally stopped Halai during an investigation regarding two wanted fugitives. During the traffic stop, Halai put his car into reverse and slammed into a parked car.

While fleeing, Halai drove through an alleyway, crashing through a fence and yard. The 41-year-old also hit two Salt Lake City police vehicles during the pursuit, and nearly hit an officer while driving on a sidewalk.

After crashing into a parked truck, Halai ran towards the home when officers ordered him to stop; isntead he grabbed for the home's door handle.

In body camera videos released after the shooting, officers can be heard saying Halai has something in his hands. In another video, an officer referenced Halai having a weapon.

When a taser weapon proved unsuccessful in taking down Halai, officers shot at Halai as he entered the house by breaking a ground floor window. Once inside, another officer fired their weapon at Halai.

Police found a weapon on Halai before he was transported to the hospital in critical condition. He later died of his injuries on Jan. 21.