Ogden hospital patient arrested for assaulting nurse, police say

OGDEN, Utah — A patient at an Ogden hospital was arrested over the weekend after allegedly assaulting a nurse.

WATCH: UHP trooper injured after being hit by vehicle on I-215

Ryan Richardson, 21, was charged with assault on a healthcare provider following events Saturday afternoon at McKay Dee Hospital.

The Weber County Sheriff's Office reported to a call about Richardson at the hospital around 1:30 p.m. A staff member told an officer that Richardson had "groped several female nurses, assaulted security, and assaulted male nurses," during his five days at the hospital.

Security video showed Richardson charging at a female nurse when a male nurse stepped in to stop him. Richardson is seen attempting to kick the male nurse as he holds him back before Richardson "tackles the nurse into a wall," according to the probable cause affidavit.

READ: Man arrested after hitting car with ax in West Valley mall parking lot, fleeing police

A security guard and another nurse were able to secure Richardson and put him in handcuffs.