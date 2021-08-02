Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Ogden hospital patient arrested for assaulting nurse, police say

items.[0].image.alt
Google
McKay Dee Hospital.jpg
Posted at 10:46 AM, Aug 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-02 12:46:49-04

OGDEN, Utah — A patient at an Ogden hospital was arrested over the weekend after allegedly assaulting a nurse.

WATCH: UHP trooper injured after being hit by vehicle on I-215

Ryan Richardson, 21, was charged with assault on a healthcare provider following events Saturday afternoon at McKay Dee Hospital.

The Weber County Sheriff's Office reported to a call about Richardson at the hospital around 1:30 p.m. A staff member told an officer that Richardson had "groped several female nurses, assaulted security, and assaulted male nurses," during his five days at the hospital.

Security video showed Richardson charging at a female nurse when a male nurse stepped in to stop him. Richardson is seen attempting to kick the male nurse as he holds him back before Richardson "tackles the nurse into a wall," according to the probable cause affidavit.

READ: Man arrested after hitting car with ax in West Valley mall parking lot, fleeing police

A security guard and another nurse were able to secure Richardson and put him in handcuffs.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere