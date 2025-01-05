Ogden man arrested for alleged homicide of infant daughter

OGDEN, Utah — A man was arrested Friday on suspicion of causing his 4-month-old daughter's death in Ogden.

Police said they received a report of a baby who was unresponsive on Dec. 27. The child was taken to a local hospital, then transferred to Primary Children's Hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

According to the arrest report, the infant had a "catastrophic" brain bleed, and police believe it was the result of "non-accidental Abusive Head Trauma" based on scan results.

The baby's mother told police that the child was fine when she last saw her. She said the baby's father, 27-year-old Nichiolas James Horsley, took the child into the other room. When he returned about 10-20 minutes later, the mom said the baby was "completely lifeless and not breathing," court documents state.

During the investigation, police said they found marijuana on the coffee table, which could be easily accessed by the couple's 6-year-old and 18-month-old children.

Horsley is being held without bail, facing felony charges of child abuse homicide and endangerment of a child.