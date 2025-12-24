Ogden police arrest man accused of threatening synagogue, making bombs

OGDEN, Utah — Ogden police have arrested a man they say made threats against synagogues and was found to have homemade bombs inside his home. Skyler AJ Rose, 21, was arrested on Tuesday.

According to court documents, Ogden police officers received information on Rose Tuesday that he was making antisemitic statements on his X account (formerly Twitter). The tipster included the exact username and the threats included, according to investigators, a statement of "I wanna blow up a synagogue."

When officers contacted the residents of the home, they confirmed the user of the account to be Rose.

Police were allowed into the home by family members, and inside Rose's room, they found a metal pipe bomb and a glass container containing marijuana. Detectives received a search warrant for the home and were later able to confirm that the bomb was in the process of being assembled.

Throughout the home, investigators say they found 6 other homemade bombs. They add that the additional bombs appear to be completed and operational.

Skyler AJ Rose faces charges of prohibited dangerous weapon conduct, manufacturing of a weapon of mass destruction, possession of a controlled substance, and threat of terrorism. He is being held without bail.