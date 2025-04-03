Ogden woman dies after being found with gunshot wound in middle of the street

OGDEN, Utah — A Utah woman is dead after police say they found her lying in the middle of the street with a gunshot wound. The name of the victim, who is estimated to be 40 years old, hasn't been released.

Ogden police say they were called to the 400 block of 800 North in the city just after 9:00 p.m. Wednesday night. When officers arrived, they found the 40-year-old victim lying in the road with a gunshot wound to her chest.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital but later died from her injuries. The name of the victim isn't being released as the investigation is in its early stages.

Ogden Police Department says they don't believe there is any danger to the public. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 801-395-8224.