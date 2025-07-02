Dancers at center of fireworks mishap excited to return to Stadium of Fire

PROVO, Utah — The dance team that was performing when a firework mishap sent burning debris onto the field during last year's Stadium of Fire event still remembers those frightful moments as they get set to appear once again

Girls from Intensity Dance were in formation when the fireworks display. A member of the team, McKenzie Harvey, was standing in her line when she was hit. and walked away with burns on her arm and leg.

"I would have never known that that would've happened to me. So crazy," Harvey told FOX 13 News in 2024.

Although McKenzie graduated and won't be performing on Friday, her team will be lining up on the 50-yard line. They were preparing on Wednesday with just 48 hours to go until the big night.

"I have a few dancers who were here and a part of that experience last year," said Karissa Molen, owner of Intensity Dance. "It was a shock for sure... but it didn't stop my dancers from signing up."

Specialty dancer, Presley Pyper, is always excited to perform in front of the crowd, but last year she stood right in front of McKenzie and could feel the sparks from where the fireworks landed.

"It was really, really loud," Pyper remembered. "It was kind of scary, we all jumped a little."

Molen's teams have been under the stadium lights before. Her dancers all say that regardless of what's happened in the past, this year will be no different.

"I feel like [organizers will] learn from what happened last year, and so I trust the setup," Pyper said. "It's like my sixth year doing Stadium of Fire, so I feel good about it."

Molen added that it's a fun event to continue to be a part of.

"It's a shame that the fireworks had a mishap like that, but we trust that the program goes on, they learn from the past, and it just gets better every year," she said.

This year, officials said they're making changes to the event. They're not allowing the type of fireworks that malfunctioned in 2024, and they've hired a new fireworks company.

For Molen and her team, they're just excited to put on a great show.

"They see how much we connect and unite at this experience, and they want to be a part of it," Molen said. "So, it's really fun."