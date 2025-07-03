BYU golfer Tyson Shelley ready for U.S. Senior Open after hole-in-one

LOGAN, Utah — The 127th Utah State Amateur is next week at Logan Country Club. 156 players are in the field, including BYU golfer Tyson Shelley. He hit a hole-in-one on a par four at media day.

I hit this perfect baby draw right at the pin," said Shelley. "I didn't know it went in until about five minutes after we got to the green. I was looking in front of it, behind it, and then decided to check in the hole and hit happened to be there, so it was a pretty phenomenal feeling, it was awesome."

Darrin Overson is also in the field. The 1998 Utah State Amateur champion just played in the U.S. Senior Open last week.

"The U.S. Senior Open was hard, it was difficult," said Overson. "I tried to make it more of a memorable experience. I had my son on the bag and my family was all out there. It was a great opportunity."

The Utah State Amateur is back at Logan Country Club for the first time since 1995, and this course can be tricky, which sets up perfectly for match play.

"There are places where you can make birdies, but there are lot of double bogeys out there if you get too aggressive," said Overson. "It's got some teeth for sure. You can make some numbers out here.

"It's a really risk-reward type of course, which is the best type of courses for match play," said Shelley.

The tournament starts with two rounds of stroke play, then it's on to match play, ending with the championship match on July 12.