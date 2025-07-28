One arrested following $70K being stolen from Cedar City jeweler

CEDAR CITY, UTAH — Police in southern Utah have arrested one man and are continuing their search for another after they say the pair attempted to steal $70,000 worth of goods from a Cedar City jeweler. Eric Drexel Resma, 47, was arrested Sunday.

According to court documents, the attempted burglary happened at 4:25 a.m. Sunday, when Resma and an unknown suspect arrived at Clark and Linford Jewelers. Police say the pair broke into the business and used a crowbar-type tool to break into the display cases.

The owner of the store, who lives in an apartment above the store, came downstairs after he heard the sound of glass breaking. He confronted a suspect but was hit with the crowbar-type tool and thrown to the ground.

The owner would recover and attempt to see who was driving the vehicle used in the burglary. However, investigators say the driver started driving with the owner in the window of the car. Eventually, the owner was able to free himself.

While the vehicle was speeding away, an officer with Southern Utah University attempted to stop the vehicle due to it not having lights on in the early morning. The university officer also noted that the license plate of the vehicle was covered by something police would later confirm to be underwear.

Meanwhile, the owner of the store had gotten into his vehicle to search for the suspects and found their vehicle going southbound on I-15. The owner followed the vehicle, waiting for law enforcement to assist him, and witnessed the burglars throw a camo backpack out of the vehicle.

Detectives say the vehicle driven by the suspects crashed on the frontage road of northbound Interstate 15 near milepost 30. At that point, the suspects ran on foot.

Resma was found by police hiding in bushes a short time later and the backpack thrown from their vehicle was also recovered. Inside the bag were, according to police, some of the stolen jewelry and jewelry displays.

Officers say inside the vehicle, they were able to locate methamphetamines and a glass pipe as well as a sledgehammer and a crowbar-type tool. The amount of jewelry taken from the store is estimated to be worth $70,000, and the damage to the store is estimated to be above $1,500.

Eric Drexel Resma faces charges of aggravated burglary, aggravated burglary resulting in serious bodily injury, property destruction, and theft. He is being held without bail.

The second suspect hasn't been identified by officials. FOX 13 News is in contact with police and will update this article when we learn more.