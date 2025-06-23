Orem father arrested after he was allegedly found asleep with child in car

OREM, Utah — An Orem father is now facing a series of charges after police say he was found asleep in a vehicle with his 4-year-old child in the front seat. Jessie Manuel Vigil, 44, was arrested on Saturday.

Court documents obtained by FOX 13 News reveal that at around 6:10 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to the Fast Gas at 185 West 400 North in Orem by an employee claiming that a man was passed out in his vehicle with a small child in the car.

When officers arrived, they say they found Vigil with his head bent forward and to the left, and he appeared to be texting on his phone. The child, a 4-year-old according to police, reached over and said, "Dad," several times without Vigil reacting.

Officers spoke with Vigil and said his eyes were glassy and bloodshot. Vigil's speech was also allegedly slurred and slowed.

Detectives ran Vigil through field sobriety tests and determined that he was under the influence of a drug and unsafe to drive. Vigil was also reported admitted to officers having used marijuana resin around an hour before their encounter. Inside Vigil's pocket was a THC vape, according to police.

When officers searched the vehicle, they say they discovered that the booster seat on the front passenger seat was easily moved and unsecured. According to police, the seatbelt used for the booster seat was broken and wouldn't retract from its full extension. Vigil admitted to police he was aware the seatbelt was broken.

Jessie Manual Vigil faces charges of driving under the influence, driving under the influence with a passenger under 16 years of age, possession of a controlled substance, reckless endangerment, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.