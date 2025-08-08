Centerville company, in charge of five ICE detention facilities, purchase closed Arizona prison

CENTERVILLE, Utah — Did you know a company with its corporate office in Centerville has a contract with the federal government to operate immigration detention centers?

MTC or Management and Training Corporation is currently operating five ICE detention facilities.

It’s right on the company’s website. While they don’t operate any facilities in Utah, MTC is in charge of one detention center in California as well as one in New Mexico and three in Texas.

Also, MTC recently purchased a closed 500 bed state prison outside of Tucson in the town of Marana for $15 million.

A facility MTC originally owned and operated before selling it to the state of Arizona in 2013.

As for the future of the former state prison, Emily Lawhead, a spokesperson for MTC sent FOX 13 News this statement:

“MTC recently acquired a vacant former prison in Arizona, and we want to clarify that no contracts have been signed, nor have we decided on its use at this time. While there has been speculation about it being used for ICE, no final decisions have been made. We appreciate your interest, but until there’s more to share, we are not in a position to speculate on the future of the Arizona facility.”

Of course, FOX 13 News will continue to update you on any developments regarding MTC’s collaboration with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.