Why drivers can expect lane reductions on I-215 and I-15 this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — Drivers in Salt Lake County and northern Utah will have to plan for extra time on the roads ahead of weekend traffic impacts along Interstate 215 and Interstate 15 in Davis County.

Starting Friday at 11:00 p.m., northbound I-215 between North Temple and State Route 201 will be reduced to one lane through August 9 at 9:00 a.m. These lane closures will allow crews to begin shifting all northbound lanes to the east to accommodate the reconstruction of the freeway. The new traffic shift will be in place by Saturday morning to create a safe work zone for the installation of a new drainage system.

Utah Department of Transportation officials are also urging drivers to take an alternate route, as the ramp from southbound Redwood Road to northbound I-215 will close Friday, August 8, at 11:00 p.m., through October as part of the reconstruction project.

Then, southbound I-215 between North Temple and SR-201 will be reduced to two lanes each night from Saturday, August 9, at 9 p.m. through August 12 at 11 a.m., while crews place a temporary barrier to protect the work zone.

Starting in the evening of August 13, southbound I-215 between North Temple and SR-201 will be temporarily reduced to three lanes, and southbound I-215 will be shifted west through October as crews work to install a new drainage system in the center of the freeway.

UDOT claims this reconstruction will involve repaving three miles of I-215, 14 miles of ramps on SR-201, I-80, and California Avenue. 22 bridges will also be rehabilitated during the work.

Northern Utah travelers should also plan for southbound I-15 between 200 North and Park Lane to be reduced to one lane for two nights this weekend. On both August 8 and 9 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. lanes will be closed will crews place new lane striping on the freeway. In addition, the southbound I-15 off-ramp to Park Lane (Exit 325) will be closed for striping the night of Aug. 9 as well. Drivers should take Parrish Lane (Exit 319) as a detour.