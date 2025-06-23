Watch Now
Orem man arrested for allegedly threatening others with gun over leash laws

OREM, Utah — An Orem man is now facing charges after police say he threatened another person with a gun following being confronted over park rules on leashed dogs. Jacob Daniel Walker, 40, was arrested on Saturday.

According to court documents, at around 7:22 a.m. Monday, officers were called to Timpanogos Park following reports of a man threatening others with a gun.

When officers arrived at the park, they spoke with the victim, who stated that the suspect, later identified as Jacob Walker, was walking his dog off-leash when the victim confronted him on park rules. The victim stated that Walker became angry and yelled, "Get the fuck out of here," while pointing a handgun at the victim's face.

The victim immediately left the area, called 911, and provided first responders with a general direction of where Walker had gone.

Officers located Walker in the parking lot of Canyon View Park and recovered a firearm loaded with 11 bullets on his person. Investigators state that Walker invoked his right to remain silent.

Jacob Daniel Walker faces one charge of aggravated assault and is being held without bail.

