Lone Peak Little League to swing for chance at World Series

ALPINE, Utah — A youth baseball team from northern Utah is swinging at a chance to reach the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The Lone Peak Little League was recently crowned Utah state champions and this journey's brought them to the Mountain Region tournament in San Bernardino, California.

“Cliche as it sounds, it’s been a dream come true for the community, for the league - and certainly for the boys," said Head Coach Mike Robertson.

He says he knew for years how special this group of youngsters was.

“They approach their baseball development as professionals," Robertson said, noting the hours and hours of work they put in on top of schooling.

He's watched his son Ryan and the Lone Peak little leaguers practice year-round, and now they’ve slugged their way to stardom.

After an opening day win over Wyoming, Tuesday's game against Nevada put them on a national stage; it was broadcast in prime time on ESPN.

“These big watch parties all come together - even members of the LDS faith had a watch party on Sunday," said Robertson.

Robertson adds this is the first northern Utah team to represent the state since Taylorsville in 2004 and they’re drinking in every moment of their Golden State stay. That included a trip to the Dodgers game Wednesday.

“We’re not too far from the actual Disneyland," Robertson said. "But for these boys, this feels like little league Disneyland.”

A loss to Nevada on Tuesday means it’s now a win or go home situation. But no matter how this magical ride ends, Robertson and their collective community will be proud.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for these boys...and so enjoy this game, enjoy this moment," said Robertson. "I think that really resonates with them.”

First pitch is set for 3 p.m. Mountain Time in their semifinal rematch with Wyoming. If you'd like to cheer the team on, the game will air live on ESPN 2.