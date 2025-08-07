Five homes damaged in Tooele fire that started in shed

TOOELE CITY, Utah — A fire that is believed to have started with a shed in Tooele Wednesday night is under investigation. The fire caused damage to 5 homes and injured 2 residents.

According to the Tooele City Fire Department, they were first called about the fire at 6:29 p.m. When crews arrived to the home in the 600 North Carr Fork they found a shed fully engulfed in flames.

The flames were able to spread and officials say 3 sheds were lost in the fire. 5 homes were damaged and 2 residents had to be treated for burns. No first responders were injured in the fight.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.