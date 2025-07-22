Orem police arrest man who allegedly 10 pounds of drugs at his home

OREM, Utah — A Lehi man is facing several drug charges after police say he was caught with over ten pounds of drugs in his home. Braydin Leon Anderson, 28, was arrested early Tuesday morning.

According to court documents, Utah County Major Crimes detectives obtained a search warrant for a residence in Lehi and Anderson who was the target of the investigation. On Monday, detectives served the warrant to Anderson during a traffic stop.

Police say at the time of the traffic stop, Anderson was driving a van that was registered to him and included in their search warrant. Inside the van, detectives say they found a sandwich bag with marijuana in it and a THC vape cartridge in Anderson's pocket.

When officers searched Anderson's home they found around 10 pounds of marijuana, 1,500 dosage units of THC vape cartridges, 15 oz of THC wax, .2 grams of Cocaine, over 900 grams of THC gummies, and drug paraphernalia.

Investigators say Anderson admitted to selling marijuana products and that the drugs found inside the home were his.

Braydin Leon Anderson faces 4 charges of possession with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.