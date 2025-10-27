Spring Lake duck shot by blow dart in 'disturbing act of animal cruelty'

SPRING LAKE, Utah — A domesticated duck left in Utah County had to be put down over the weekend after it was found with a blow dart lodged in its head in what's being called a "disturbing act of animal cruelty."

The struggling duck was discovered by someone walking by a pond in Spring Lake on Saturday morning and reached out to Wasatch Wanderers Animal Rescue.

After the animal rescue group located the duck, it was captured and taken to a veterinarian, where the decision was made to euthanize the animal due to the severity of its injuries, which included the dart nearly touching the duck's trachea.

"It’s heartbreaking and completely unacceptable," said Adri Ballif, president of Wasatch Wanderers.

According to Wasatch Wanderers, domestic ducks are often abandoned by their owners who no longer want them, and are unable to live in the wild.

“This is not just animal cruelty — it’s a crime,” added Ballif. “We’re asking the community to help us protect the ducks that people have abandoned and to speak up if they see something like this happening.”

The group urges people not to release unwanted pet ducks or other domesticated animals into the wild.