Woman killed in multi-vehicle crash involving truck with horse trailer in Spanish Fork

SPANISH FORK, Utah — One person died Sunday night after a truck pulling a horse trailer crashed into several cars at a stoplight in Spanish Fork.

The crash happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 6 and Spanish Fork Parkway, according to Spanish Fork Police.

Officials said several vehicles on US-6 were stopped at the red light. The pickup truck and trailer, traveling west on US-6, crashed into them from behind.

Two people in the vehicles hit by the truck were taken to the hospital. One of them, an 85-year-old woman, died from her injuries.

Others involved in the crash had minor injuries and were not taken to the hospital. One of the four horses in the trailer ended up with a broken leg.

Highway 6 was closed in both directions between Spanish Fork Parkway and Canyon Road. As of 9:35 p.m., Spanish Fork officials said they expect it to remain closed for a couple more hours. Traffic is being diverted onto Canyon Road.

