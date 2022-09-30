Orem standoff suspect wanted 'gunfight in the street,' police say

OREM, Utah — New details released by police show the events that led to a suspect's arrest after exchanging gunfire with officers in Orem on Thursday.

Zackrey Newman, 32, was arrested after he was taken into custody following the neighborhood standoff near 400 South and 700 East that began at around 4 a.m.

According to the arrest report from a Springville police officer, Newman and his wife began to argue after a night of drinking, leading to him telling her and his children, "You're done, you're all done." Newman then allegedly swung both fists at his wife, striking her "multiple times" in the legs and thumb.

When Newman left the room, his wife "heard a gun go off" and escaped with her children by climbing out a window and going to a neighbor's house.

Officers who arrived at the house made contact with Newman, who had appeared at the front door with a firearm in his hand. When he did not drop the weapon as commanded, officers fired shots at Newman, who then went back inside the home.

Newman later returned to the front of the house and told police that "if he came outside, there would be a gunfight in the street, and either he, or an officer would die."

Following a second round of gunfire, Newman told officers "there was no coming back from this and if he opened the door again he would shoot officers." The documents say Newman told officers, "Let's have a gunfight in the street."

Newman fired additional rounds at SWAT teams that had responded to the home before he was apprehended. He was arrested on multiple charges, including three counts of attempted murder, one count of aggravated assault and two counts of child abuse with injury.

An investigation led by the Utah County Officer Involved Critical Incident team is underway.