Park City message therapist charged with raping, assaulting clients

PARK CITY, Utah — A Park City message therapist has been charged with raping and sexually assaulting two of his clients.

Merga Jeffrey Kennard, 34, was charged Tuesday with two counts of first degree felony rape, object rape and forcible sexual abuse.

The first assault occurred on March 21 when the victim alleged Kennard touched her without consent and made several comments about her body.

Another client told police Kennard raped her on April 17, saying she went to get a message when he assaulted her.

The victim said she began crying and told Kennard "this is not right" when he raped her.

Summit County Sheriff's Office officials say Kennard was booked into jail on a no bail warrant.