Police: 18-year-old drunkenly attacked fellow partygoers with knives at party in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY — A man was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly attacked multiple people at a party in Salt Lake City with knives in each of his hands.

According to court documents, 18-year-old Andreas Milovan Riveros got into an argument with another person at the party, held Saturday night at an apartment in Rose Park.

Riveros left the party, but witnesses said he returned soon after with knives in both hands. Multiple people tried to disarm him, but he attacked and cut three of them in the process, police said. They were taken to a hospital for examination, and their injuries were minor and not life-threatening.

When officers took him into custody, they said he appeared heavily intoxicated on alcohol and/or narcotics. Witnesses at the party also said he was drunk and was using methamphetamine, and police said they found meth in his sock while searching him.

Police said they later found out that Riveros stole a hoodie from a teenager who was not involved when he left the party.

He was taken to a hospital for examination before being booked on three counts of aggravated assault, two counts of possessing a weapon by a restricted person, one count of robbery, one count of controlled substance possession, and one count of intoxication.

Riveros was ordered to be held without bail; police said he "told officers multiple times that if he is released from jail he is going to return to the scene and kill the people involved."