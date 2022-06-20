Teens arrested for armed robbery, assault with knife at Tooele store

TOOELE, Utah — Two teenagers were arrested Sunday for allegedly robbing a Walmart in Tooele with a knife, cutting a witness who intervened in the process.

Police received reports of an armed robbery around 3:30 p.m. at the store, located at 1280 N. Main Street.

Witnesses said two teenage boys were trying to steal beer but were confronted by a customer.

While officers were on their way to the store, dispatchers told them that one of the teens pulled a knife and cut the customer who confronted them. The suspects then fled from the area on foot.

Police searched the surrounding area and found the teens, ages 14 and 15, in a nearby apartment complex. They ran, but were ultimately caught and taken into custody. They were booked into a juvenile detention center facing charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, and failure to stop at the command of a police officer. Their names are not being released as they are minors.

The customer who confronted them, later identified as a 40-year-old man, was taken to a hospital to be treated for a cut on his "upper extremity" (shoulder/arm/wrist/hand). He was in stable condition.