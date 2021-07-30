Police arrest man with explosive devices near West Valley City library

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police arrested a man Wednesday who was allegedly carrying multiple explosive devices near a West Valley City library.

Kyle Amos Winn, 29, was confronted by officers after a family member called police around 8 p.m. to say Winn was walking "with a bomb in his hand" near 4600 West and 4000 South. The caller said Winn had a history of mental illness and had not taken his medication.

While in the parking lot of the Hunter Library, Winn at first refused to listen to officer's orders, but eventually complied. Police found two large machete-style weapons on Winn's waistband, along with a fixed blade knife, according to the probable cause affidavit.

A search also found the following items:

Improvised handgun made with pipe, wrench and clamps.

Improvised explosives made with metal or glass containers.

Police say four of the explosive devices contained a black powder and white phosphorous, while a fifth contained "metal ball bearings, BB's, and black powder."

The West Valley City police bomb squad took the devices to examine them, while Winn was taken into custody and faces four counts of recklessness with an incendiary device and one county of possessing a weapon of mass destruction.

Winn's family told police he has a history of delusions and hallucinations, but refuses to take medication to treat the conditions.