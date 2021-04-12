Police: FrontRunner passenger threatens UTA employee over mask requirement

CLEARFIELD, Utah — A man was arrested Saturday after police say he threatened to assault and even kill a FrontRunner train host and a Utah Transit Authority police officer.

Adam Robin Green, 39, faces several charges ranging from drug possession to assaulting a police officer.

The FrontRunner host told police that she had approached Green while he was on the train, asking him to turn his music down and put on a mask. When she returned to the train car he was in after checking on other areas, she said Green stood up and threatened to stab her. She backed away, and Green ultimately did not attack her and got off at the Clearfield station.

A UTA Police officer responded to the station, where he found Green. The officer said that while asking Green what happened on the train, Green threatened to assault him. The officer attempted to calm the situation, but said Green only became more agitated and even threatened to shoot him.

With help from other UTA officers and Clearfield Police, Green was taken into custody. In the process, he threatened multiple officers, swung at the arresting officer while handcuffed, and kicked the officer while being removed from the police car, according to the arrest report.

Green also allegedly told police that when he gets out of jail, "she [the train host] would be dead."

Police say they also found drug paraphernalia in one of Green's pockets while searching him for weapons.

According to court documents, Green has been charged in the past with various crimes in four counties, with at least two involving violence or threats.

He was booked in the Davis County Jail, and a judge set cash bail at $5,260.