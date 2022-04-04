Police investigating following incident at Salt Lake City International Airport

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are investigating following a criminal incident at the Salt Lake City International Airport on Monday.

Officials did not give details on what led to the investigation, but said over social media that "there is no immediate danger to the public."

Airport operations have not been affected by the incident.

Photos released by the Salt Lake City Police Department show crime scene tape placed in areas outside and inside an airport parking garage.

A PIO will brief media around 5:15 PM at the media staging area. There is no safe area for media to gather video or photos without impacting airport operations or the crime scenes. As such, we are releasing these photographs from our crime scenes. #slc #SaltLakeCity #slcpd pic.twitter.com/P7Y24mYCKH — Salt Lake City Police (@slcpd) April 4, 2022

Police are scheduled to give an update on the investigation at 5:15 p.m.