Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Police investigating following incident at Salt Lake City International Airport

Investigation at Salt Lake City International Airport
Salt Lake City Police Department
Police tape seen inside garage at Salt Lake City International Airport
Investigation at Salt Lake City International Airport
Posted at 5:04 PM, Apr 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-04 19:04:42-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are investigating following a criminal incident at the Salt Lake City International Airport on Monday.

Officials did not give details on what led to the investigation, but said over social media that "there is no immediate danger to the public."

Airport operations have not been affected by the incident.

Photos released by the Salt Lake City Police Department show crime scene tape placed in areas outside and inside an airport parking garage.

Police are scheduled to give an update on the investigation at 5:15 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere