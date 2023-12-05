Police investigating possible hate crime after pride flags stolen from Ballpark neighborhood

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are investigating a possible hate crime after multiple pride flags were stolen from residents in the Ballpark Neighborhood this week.

Salt Lake City officers responded to the area of 1450 Main Street early Monday where several people reported their pride flags had been taken from the homes. One resident's home also suffered a broken fence along with a stolen flag.

Police believe the thefts occurred overnight Sunday and into Monday morning. They are asking neighbors to check home security cameras to see if they captured the thefts.

In recent months, Salt Lake City has dealt with crimes related to pride flags, including repeated vandalism in a number of neighborhoods. A sign in front of the Utah Pride Center was vandalized with hate speech last month

"The Salt Lake City Police Department recognizes our responsibility to investigate hate crimes thoroughly and impartially to hold offenders accountable and ensure justice for survivors," the department wrote. "The effects of a hate crime can be devastating and long-lasting for both the individual victim and the larger community."

Anyone with information on the flag thefts is urged to call police immediately.