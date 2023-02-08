Police looking for suspect after non-fatal stabbing in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY — Police are searching for a suspect after a person was stabbed at an apartment complex in West Valley City Tuesday night.

Officials said the incident happened at the Redwood Apartments, located at 4000 South Redwood Road, just before 11 p.m.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found a victim in his apartment with cuts on his face arms and legs.

None of his injuries was life-threatening, police said, but he was taken to the hospital for further treatment.

The victim told police he knew the suspect but did not know his name and witnesses said he ran away on foot.

The incident comes after a 20-year-old man was shot and killed at the same apartment complex in late December. In that case, a man was arrested for murder in connection to the shooting.