Police looking for suspects in multiple Park City vehicle thefts, burglaries

PARK CITY, Utah — Police in Park City are looking for three suspects who allegedly stole multiple vehicles in the area over the weekend.

On Saturday, the suspects, two males and a female, were seen driving in a newer model blue Ford pickup truck. The group drove into the parking lots of the Montage Hotel and Stag Lodge, along with a surface lot at the Park City ski resort.

Park City Police Department

While in the lots, the suspects allegedly stole a black 2021 Jeep Gladiator and 2012 Chevrolet Traverse, as well as broke into numerous other vehicles and stole credit cards inside.

Police say the suspects later used the stolen cards to purchase items from locations in Park City and Summit County.

The blue pickup truck possibly has Colorado license plates and a shattered rear window.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call police at 435-615-5555.