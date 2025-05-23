Prison, no parole for Utah man convicted of murdering girlfriend

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah man who denied killing his girlfriend before being caught on a jail phone call admitting he had shot her was sentenced Friday to life in prison with no chance of parole.

Terence Trent Vos was convicted Thursday of one count of first-degree felony murder in the 2021 death of Shandon Scott.

In the early morning on May 1, 2021, police arrived at a crash on Interstate 80 between the State Street and 700 East exits and found a lifeless Scott in the passenger seat of Vos's vehicle with multiple gunshots.

According to a person who witnessed the I-80 crash and stopped at the scene, Vos attempted to steal the witness's vehicle before he was stopped. When police arrived, Vos ran from the scene before he was quickly taken into custody.

Vigil held in 2021 for mother of two killed by boyfriend:

Vigil held for Salt Lake domestic violence shooting victim

Although Vos originally claimed someone else had shot the 32-year-old Scott, the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office said he admitted to a friend during a jail phone call that he and his girlfriend had gotten into a fight and that he shot her.

At the time of Scott's death, Unified Police believed Vos and the mother of 2 were involved in a fight at a Millcreek home before Vos shot Scott and drove away from the area.

"The streets of Salt Lake County will be safer now that this violent habitual offender is behind bars for the rest of his life. We hope that Ms. Scott’s family can now begin to heal from the tragic loss of their loved one,” said Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill.

Domestic violence victim resources (free, 24/7, confidential):

