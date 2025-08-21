Prosecutors seeking death penalty for suspect who killed two officers in Box Elder County

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — Prosecutors within Box Elder County have filed charges against Ryan Michael Bate, the man accused of shooting three law enforcement personnel, killing two of them. The charges include two capital offenses along with a Notice of Intent to Seek the Death Penalty.

The charges were filed in Utah's First District Court in Brigham City. In addition to the capital charges, the prosecutor has chosen to refile a previous domestic violence case against Bate that was dismissed without prejudice on August 27, 2024.

Bate faces 20 charges in total, which are as follows:

4 counts of Attempted Aggravated Murder- First Degree Felony

2 counts of Aggravated Murder- Capital Offense

Endangering Police Service Canine with conduct to injure or kill

5 counts of possession of an incendiary device

Possession of a dangerous weapon with criminal intent

3 counts of Assault (Domestic Violence with prior)

Unlawful detention (Domestic Violence with prior)

Treat of violence (Domestic Violence with prior)

3 counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child

According to court documents filed in the case, the incident began when Bate and his wife got into an argument, leading to Bate headbutting her, slamming her head into a door, choking her, and restraining her to the bed.

During that time, prosecutors say, Bate was threatening to kill his wife while in front of their three children. At one point, Bate's wife was able to call 911 and hang up, resulting in law enforcement being summoned to the scene.

Shortly after, an officer arrived at the home and spoke with Bate and his wife. The officer was preparing to leave after being told there was no physical violence; however, as he was driving away, Bate allegedly retrieved a rifle from the home and shot at the officer's vehicle.

The first shot missed the officer who parked and called into dispatchers for backup. When the officer got out of his vehicle, Bate's wife was allegedly running down the street yelling about Bate having a gun.

The officer started to cross the street to help the victim when Bate fired again, this time striking and killing the officer.

A second officer arrived shortly after and found the officer lying in the road. As the officer rushed to provide aid, Bate allegedly fired another shot, hitting and killing the second officer.

A short time later, a K-9 deputy with the Box Elder County Sheriff arrived at the scene and was shot at twice by Bate. The shots missed the deputy but caused him injuries and also struck the cage the K-9 officer was in, injuring it.

When a neighbor was driving down the street, officials say Bate also fired a shot at their vehicle, barely missing the driver, who was able to flee from the scene.

Investigators say when they searched Bate's home, they found 3 Molotov cocktails.

According to the Box Elder County Prosecutor, in accordance with the Utah Rules of Professional Conduct, any agencies involved in the investigation cannot share any additional information at this time.

The prosecutor shared their thanks and condolences to those impacted by the tragedy, saying, "We express our deepest condolences to everyone affected by this tragedy and wish to thank the Weber County CSI, Brigham City Police Department, and all other investigating agencies for their assistance in the investigation, which is ongoing."