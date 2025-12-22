Provo police arrest 20-year-old accused of sexually assaulting woman in Family Dollar

PROVO, Utah — Provo police have arrested a 20-year-old after they say he filmed himself sexually assaulting a woman inside a Family Dollar store.

Simon Maxwell Evans, 20, was arrested on Saturday and faces charges of voyeurism, interfering with a peace officer, possession of a controlled substance, and sexual battery.

According to court documents, on Saturday, Provo police were called to the Family Dollar at 2118 West Center Street for reports of a 42-year-old being sexually assaulted.

The victim told detectives that while she was shopping, an unknown man came up behind her and stuck his hand down her pants while she was bent over. According to the victim, she immediately followed the man outside, taking photos and videos of his face and vehicle.

Officers used the images and information provided to identify the suspect as Simon Maxwell Evans. Utah County Sheriff's Deputies contacted Evans at his home.

Investigators say that while they attempted to speak with Evans, he repeatedly reached into his pockets despite being told not to. When deputies attempted to detain him, they say he resisted.

A THC vape pen and an iPhone were found inside his pockets. Detectives say the phone had a video showing Evans walking up behind the victim and assaulting her.