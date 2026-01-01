Provo police arrest man accused of stabbing during altercation

PROVO, Utah — Provo police say they have arrested a man accused of assaulting multiple individuals outside the Travelers Inn at 70 East 300 South.

Esston Aluqdah, 32, was arrested Wednesday night and faces charges of aggravated assault.

According to the Provo Police Department, they were called to the Travelers Inn at 8:30 p.m. on reports of multiple people being assaulted.

When officers arrived, they learned Aluqdah had been involved in a verbal altercation with another man, which escalated with Aluqdah brandishing a pocketknife and cutting the arm of a woman who was present.

Police say Aluqdah then held the knife to the throat of the man he was arguing with. When another man attempted to intervene, he was stabbed in his side several times and eventually knocked unconscious, according to police.

Investigators say Aluqdah then assaulted and rendered a third man unconscious.

All four victims were transported to the hospital in stable condition.