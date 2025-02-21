Provo woman arrested after allegedly stealing items she promised to 'bless'

PROVO, Utah — A Provo woman is now facing charges of theft and deception after she allegedly promised people to "bless" items of value for victims only to never return them. Sarai Desiree Castillo De Churon, 41, faces two charges of theft with a value under $500 and two charges of theft by deception valuing over $5,000.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 13 News, the suspect would offer victims blessings of religious or healing value in exchange for cash. Several victims reportedly gave perfumes, jewelry, and bills for the blessings but never received them back.

Detectives wrote that one victim paid $5,000 to have jewelry, estimated to be worth less than $500, blessed, only for De Churon to never return the property. Another victim paid $12,020 to have $300 worth of jewelry blessed.

Investigators say De Churon arranged for multiple victims to meet at her home in Provo on September 8, 2024, to recover their property. However, when the victims arrived they found De Churon had moved out.

Sarai Desiree Castillo De Churon was arrested on Thursday.