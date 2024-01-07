Watch Now
Provo woman jailed after husband found shot to death

Posted at 3:33 PM, Jan 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-07 17:33:32-05

PROVO, Utah — A Provo woman was arrested after her husband was found dead Saturday from a gunshot wound.

The Provo Police Department said its officers responded to a home around 7:45 p.m. and found Corry Fausett dead.

After speaking with the victim's wife, Melissa Johnson-Fausett, police arrested her on a homicide charge.

Johnson-Fausett, who is considered the lone suspect in the fatal shooting, was booked into the Utah County Jail.

Police offered no other information on the incident, but added that there is no threat to the community.

