Racist vandalism found at Facebook construction site in Eagle Mountain

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — Authorities with the Utah County Sheriff's Office are investigating after racist vandalism was found Monday in Eagle Mountain.
The vandalism was found inside a portable bathroom at a Facebook construction site, according to spokesperson Sgt. Spencer Cannon.
Photos showed the statement “Kill a ****** day 11/29” written on the bathroom door.
Facebook has offered a reward for any information that helps identify the person who wrote the graffiti.
The Eagle Mountain Data Center is one of only 17 such Facebook facilities in the world.
