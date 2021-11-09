Watch
Racist vandalism found at Facebook construction site in Eagle Mountain

Posted at 5:28 PM, Nov 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-08 19:28:34-05

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — Authorities with the Utah County Sheriff's Office are investigating after racist vandalism was found Monday in Eagle Mountain.

The vandalism was found inside a portable bathroom at a Facebook construction site, according to spokesperson Sgt. Spencer Cannon.

Photos showed the statement “Kill a ****** day 11/29” written on the bathroom door.

Facebook has offered a reward for any information that helps identify the person who wrote the graffiti.

The Eagle Mountain Data Center is one of only 17 such Facebook facilities in the world.

