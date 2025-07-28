Riverton man stabs brother in apparent argument over leashing dog

RIVERTON, Utah — Police in Riverton have arrested a man after police say he stabbed his adoptive brother during an argument over whether or not to put a leash on their dog.

Dane Bunderson Talbot, 41, was arrested Thursday and faces an aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

According to court documents, Riverton police were called to a home in the 5200 block of West Elk Horn Peak Drive on a report of a stabbing. The caller, a 13-year-old girl, told police that her uncle had just stabbed her other uncle.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, a 40-year-old who hasn't been named. Investigators say the victim had a singular stab wound to his abdomen and was taken to the hospital. At this point, Talbot was detained.

During the investigation, detectives discovered that the victim and Talbot were adopted by the same parents as babies and had lived with each other for their entire lives. They still, according to witnesses, live in the home with their parents.

Three witnesses were interviewed by police and described to police the argument that started with Talbot and the victim disagreeing about walking the dog. Witnesses say Dane Talbot was planning to walk the dog without a leash, something his mother voiced her concerns about.

The victim allegedly agreed with his mother, telling Dane that if the dog got hit by a car, he would beat him. A verbal confrontation ensued and quickly became physical.

Dane Talbot allegedly went to his bedroom and obtained two throwing knives before chasing the victim. Eventually, the victim would use a cane and a bench to prevent Talbot from approaching but victims stated that Talbot was still able to stab the victim.

When police discussed the incident with Dane Talbot, he eventually admitted to thrusting the knife to scare the victim, but didn't stab him intentionally.