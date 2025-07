CENTERVILLE, Utah — A semi rollover on southbound Legacy Highway near Centerville closed down a part of the highway for several hours Monday morning.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 2:15 a.m. near West 950 North. Nobody was injured in the crash, and the semi was the only vehicle involved.

What led to the semi rolling over is under investigation. Utah Highway Patrol says they hope to have the roadway completely reopened by 7:00 a.m.