Salt Lake City confirms it owns land where Millcreek fire started; cooperating with investigation

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City leadership confirmed Monday that the city "owns and operates" the land where a fire started on Friday that later spread to a nearby Millcreek apartment complex and destroyed 24 units.

In a statement Monday, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall and Salt Lake City Department of Public Utilities Director Laura Briefer explained how the land is used as a maintenance yard that houses several groundwater wells, which are part of the Salt Lake Valley's drinking water supply.

"At this time, there is no threat to the drinking water supply in any of the municipalities served by Salt Lake City," said Briefer in the update. "I am grateful that there are no serious injuries, but I am deeply saddened about the losses experienced by the Willow Glen community.”

The land sits just west of 1300 East and south of Murray Holladay Road.

Friday's fire is believed to have been sparked by someone mowing or tending to overgrown weeds on the Salt Lake City property. According to a report, the city had been cited a week before the fire for the weeds.

Mendenhall and Briefer confirmed that the city is cooperating with fire investigators to determine the cause of the blaze that displaced dozens of residents from the Willow Glen Apartments.

“First and foremost, I’m incredibly grateful there were no serious injuries associated with this fire, but my thoughts are with the families who are now facing the heartbreak of losing their homes,” wrote Mendenhall. “I also want to thank first responders from the Unified Fire Department, the City of Murray, the City of South Salt Lake, Salt Lake City, and others who helped quickly evacuate the Willow Glen apartments, put out the fire as quickly as possible, and protected so many lives in the process.”