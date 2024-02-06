Rossi makes rare court appearance for arraignment

PROVO, Utah — After angering multiple judges for failing to appear during previously scheduled court appearances, fugitive Nicholas Rossi finally showed up at his arraignment on a rape charge Tuesday.

Earlier this month, a judge issued a reasonable force order to make sure Rossi appeared in court after missing two straight appearances. It's not known if that order was utilized to get Rossi to appear Monday or if he did so under volition.

Appearing remotely from the Utah County Jail, Rossi once again wore an oxygen mask as he did in his first and only court appearance in early January. He also spoke in a low, raspy voice that was difficult for those on the call to understand.

Just as he did in the first appearance, Rossi also told the judge he was not Nicholas Rossi. For years, Rossi has claimed that his name is Arthur Knight and he is not the same man who has been charged with rape.

Nevertheless, Judge Derek Pullan continued the arraignment that was originally delayed on Jan. 23 due to Rossi's failure to attend.

"You're charged in this case with count 1: Rape, a first-degree felony alleged to have occurred on or about Sept. 13, 2008 in Utah County," the judge said to Rossi.

As part of the proceedings, the judge agreed to a motion by the state to dismiss a sexual battery charge filed against Rossi.

When told he had a right to have a lawyer appointed to him or hire his own, Rossi said Lance Bastien was his attorney. However, Bastian told the judge that he had not yet been formally retained and that discussions with Rossi were ongoing.

A future hearing was set for March 5.

