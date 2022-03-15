Roy police looking for suspects after officer pinned between vehicles

ROY, Utah — Police in Roy are looking for two suspects after an officer was injured Friday during an incident involving a possible vehicle burglary.

READ: Salt Lake City returns to list of top 100 most dangerous cities

The police department responded after receiving a report of a female looking into vehicles with a flashlight outside the EOS Fitness at 1985 West 5700 South.

Roy City Police Department Photo shows one of two suspects identified in possible vehicle burglary incident that injured Roy police officer

Once arriving on the scene, officers identified two female suspects inside an Audi SUV who refused to cooperate when asked to step outside the vehicle. When the passenger side door was opened, the driver put the SUV in reverse and pinned an officer between the Audi and another vehicle.

The officer was transported to the hospital after suffering minor injuries to his back and legs, but has since been released.

Police said the SUV "sustained significant damage to the passenger door as it was folded against the front fender."

Roy City Police Department Photo of Audi SUV driven by two suspects believed to have been involved in incident that injured Roy police officer

Anyone with information on the SUV or the two female suspects are urged to contact Weber Area Dispatch at 801-395-8221.