Salt Lake City officers injured in Pioneer Park assault

SALT LAKE CITY — Two Salt Lake City police officers were injured Friday after being assaulted by a woman in Pioneer Park.

Police were called to the park after a woman was walking in traffic near 200 South State Street. The woman was also seen throwing rocks and breaking windows of an apartment complex, hotel and vehicles.

When police arrived at the park just before noon, the suspect refused to comply with an officer's commands. After continuing to disobey orders, the suspect threw a rock, hitting the officer in the head.

Moments after being hit, the officer used their Taser weapon which was only "partially effective," according to police officials.

An additional officer was called in to help arrest the suspect, who fought with both officers before finally being able to be taken into custody.

Officials say the officer hit by the rock also suffered a broken finger, while the suspect bit the second officer in the hand.

“This was a rapidly unfolding and dangerous situation for our officers. I’m glad the injuries to our officers were not more serious," said Chief Mike Brown. "When this call came out, our officers responded quickly to protect the community around them and in the park and for that, I want to recognize their efforts. Our officers have a difficult job, and this incident highlights their extensive training.”

Charges against the suspect are pending following an investigation into the incident.