Bicyclist killed in Utah was raising money for Navajo Nation awareness

GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah — The man killed while bicycling in Garfield County on Wednesday was on a 4,000 mile ride to raise awareness about the current food crisis in the Navajo Nation.

Tyler Droeger's GoFundMe account shows he had already reached his goal when struck by a vehicle while traveling on U.S. Route 89. Droeger died at the scene after he was thrown off his bicycle and into a ravine.

According to the account, Droeger was biking around the Southwest "in an effort to raise awareness about the food crisis on the Navajo Nation."

"There aren’t enough grocery stores, most people live in rural areas, and the food that is available in stores is often high-calorie and packed with unhealthy preservatives." Droeger wrote.

In his last update to the page made on Sept. 23, Droeger shared that he had traveled 2,826 miles, and had 1,075 miles left.

"When I started this I thought I wanted to raise awareness in others to the vast levels of inequality that we have in this country, but I'm now realizing that I wasn't even aware of the inequality we have here in our homeland," shared Droeger in the post.

In addition to raising awareness about food shortages, Droeger's page said it was also looking to raise funds for a mountain biking scholarship for Navajo students in the Flagstaff, Arizona area.

"Be good to the strangers you meet. No matter their situation it could just as easily have been you in those shoes," Droeger wrote to finish his final entry.