Salt Lake City police arrest 54-year-old for murder following apartment fire

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police have arrested a man for the death of his 59-year-old roommate who was discovered inside an apartment unit following a fire late Sunday.

An investigation started 11:21 p.m. when police were called to 1990 West North Temple Street to assist Salt Lake City Fire with a death investigation. When officers arrived, they found the victim, 59-year-old Timothy Ruthenberg, dead inside his apartment.

The Utah State Medical Examiner's office determined Ruthenberg's death was a homicide, although what led to that conclusion has yet to be released

Detectives with the SLCPD Homicide Squad tracked and located Ruthenburg's roommate, 54-year-old Michael Bynum, at the Salt Lake City Library. According to police, Bynum was the last person seen leaving Ruthenberg's apartment.

