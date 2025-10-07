Fire breaks out at industrial building near downtown Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — An industrial building caught fire Monday night on the west side of Salt Lake City.
The Salt Lake City Fire Department first received calls around 8:15 p.m and responded to 960 S. 700 West.
SLFCD Battalion Chief Ryan Mellor said part of the roof caved in, as well as a wall. Nobody was injured, however.
Mellor said it was a large building, but they contained the fire to one corner. They gave the "all clear" around 8:55.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
