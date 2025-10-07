City and county officials provide answers on what caused damaging SLC floods

SALT LAKE CITY — FOX 13 News went out and visited the Salt Lake City neighborhood hit hard by flooding on Sunday, and residents wanted answers as to what happened.

“I’ve been here 43 years,” said resident David Durr, "And to see the amount of damage and the amount of water, something has changed. I don't know if the county, I don’t know if the city, the Public Works… we’ve heard all sorts of stories. We'd like to get down to the bottom of it of why, so it doesn't happen again, really."

On Monday, both city and council officials told FOX 13 similar things.

“We just had more rain in a short amount of time than the system could handle,” said Laura Briefer, the director of Salt Lake City Public Utilities.

“The city storm drains couldn't drain it fast enough. The drainage ditches behind the neighborhoods couldn't move it quick enough,” said Kade Moncur, the division director of Salt Lake County Flood Control.

Moncur said he has seen slight flooding issues in that neighborhood before, but Saturday’s record rain made everything worse.

“This storm event really hung around and rained over the top of the Rose Park area for, I mean, 12 hours straight, and it was continuous rain, and at a certain point, the drainage channels that the streets drain to become overcrowded with water, and they really have no way to drain quickly,” Moncur said.

This poses the question of what change needs to be made so this doesn’t happen again.

“As far as improvement of the system, on the county flood control side, these pump stations are slated to be upgraded within the next year,” Moncur said. "The pump stations still have limited capability. So even if the pump stations themselves are improved and have a higher capacity, the system still has the ability to be overwhelmed. So, there's really no great solution to everything, but there always can be improvements.”

But Briefer wants residents to know they are still searching for a solution, since more storms are expected to happen — especially this weekend.

“We're definitely not forecasting the quantities of rain that we saw this weekend, which is good, but as we all know, with these monsoons, sometimes they can become more intense in a very short period of time, so we want to make sure that we're being proactive,” Briefer said.

“We will be out there. We will be monitoring and if the pump stations need to be activated, they will be activated,” Moncur said.

In the meantime, the city is working to provide more cleanup assistance this week.

“There's going to be a lot of material that comes out of those basements that needs to be disposed of. So our Salt Lake City sustainability department is mobilizing some options for people to easily get rid of any waste,” Briefer said. "Salt Lake County is mobilizing a household hazardous waste unit, so things like paint cans and those types of household hazardous waste can be easily, properly disposed of.”

Residents on Monday told FOX 13 that they have not heard much from the city or county yet, but Briefer said finding assistance takes time, and they are working around the clock to provide more answers.

For more information regarding flood recovery and landfill drop-off locations, you can find a flyer from the city HERE.