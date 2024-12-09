Salt Lake City Police say thieves may be targeting Hyundais, Kias because of TikTok trend

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department is warning community members who drive Hyundai and Kia vehicles to be aware of recent thefts and attempted thefts.

Between Nov. 23 and Dec. 6, SLCPD says there have been 13 incidents of theft or attempted theft involving Kia and Hyundai vehicles, mostly in the Rose Park neighborhood.

"We know that there is a viral trend going right now on TikTok for these two vehicles to be stolen or try to be stolen," SLCPD spokesman Brent Weisberg said. "Based on our initial information that we have, we do believe that some of these individuals who are attempting to steal or actually stealing these vehicles are trying to base their crimes off of what they're seeing on social media."

The suspects are smashing in windows, damaging steering columns and ignitions, or stealing cars with the key fob left inside. The crimes usually happen in the early morning hours.