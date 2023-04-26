Salt Lake City teacher accused of inappropriately touching second-grade student

SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake City elementary school teacher has been charged with aggravated sexual abuse after he was accused of inappropriately touching a young student.

Jared Tichy, listed as a first grade teacher at Edison Elementary School, was charged Wednesday by the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office.

According to the charging documents, a 13-year-old student said that when she was in second grade at the school, Tichy "touched her inappropriately."

Among the allegations, the girl said Tichy, 44, would take off her shoes and socks "and rub her feet aggressively" before putting her legs on his lap. She also claimed he would grab her waist and hips, and play games in which she would earn points called "Dojo points" that were exchanged for gifts that Tichy bought.

The girl said Tichy, a 19-year teaching veteran, would sit her on his lap and tickle her while rubbing her thighs. She said his actions "made her feel uncomfortable and weird," adding that Tichy also touched other parts of her body.

The girl said she had kept quiet for so long because she "didn't know it was bad" and she didn't want to annoy anyone or make people think she was "being overdramatic."

Tichy told a Salt Lake City police detective that he uses a Class Dojo system which rewards students.

“Our office will always aggressively prosecute those who victimize our children, especially those who hold a position of special trust in relation to the child, like a teacher. We applaud the young survivor that made the decision to speak up and report this allegation. It is difficult for anyone to have the courage to take this step, especially a child, ”said Salt Lake County District Attorney, Sim Gill.