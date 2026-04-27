Salt Lake County leaders urge parents to watch for ‘little cues’ as child exploitation charges remain high

SALT LAKE CITY — A child may not always say outright that something is wrong.

They may refuse a hug. Avoid sitting on someone’s lap. Say they do not want to spend time with a certain person.

Salt Lake County prosecutors and law enforcement officials said Monday that those moments can be more than attitude — they can be information adults need to hear.

The Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office held a news conference marking both Child Abuse Prevention Month and Sexual Assault Awareness Month, saying the two issues often overlap when children and teenagers are involved.

“One of the biggest challenges with youth sexual assault and child abuse is disclosure,” Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill said. “It is often delayed, which makes the cases more difficult to investigate and prosecute and hold offenders accountable.”

Gill said many young survivors know the person accused of abusing them. He said fear, shame, guilt, or a close family relationship can make it harder for a child to come forward.

WATCH: As child abuse cases rise in Utah County, this is what's being done to help

As child abuse cases rise in Utah County, this is what's being done to help

Sgt. Rob Scott with the Unified Police Department said children often do not disclose abuse directly.

“A child’s not just gonna say, ‘I am being abused,’” Scott said. “They’re gonna give these little cues.”

Scott said those cues may include a child saying they do not want to be alone with someone, sit on someone’s lap, give a kiss or hug a certain person.

“Listen to them,” Scott said. “Don’t force them to have to do that.”

Officials said parents should avoid pressing children with leading questions. Instead, they recommend staying calm, asking open-ended questions, and reporting concerns so trained professionals can investigate.

The district attorney’s office also shared data showing charges filed in child and minor sex abuse cases over the past three years.

Some child sex abuse categories dropped from 2024 to 2025, but several remain higher than they were in 2023.

According to the DA’s office, aggravated sexual abuse of a child charges went from 341 in 2023 to 494 in 2024, then 441 in 2025. Rape of a child charges went from 84 in 2023 to 132 in 2024, then 87 in 2025. Sodomy upon a child charge went from 147 in 2023 to 213 in 2024, then 168 in 2025.

Charges tied to exploitation of minors showed sharper increases over the two-year span. Sexual exploitation of a minor charges went from 154 in 2023 to 126 in 2024, then 245 in 2025. Aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor went from 52 in 2023 to 99 in 2024, then 109 in 2025. Unlawful sexual activity with a minor went from 22 in 2023 to 64 in 2024, then 112 in 2025.

Scott said technology is one reason parents need to keep having conversations with children.

“When I was young, it was always, don’t talk to the strange person in the van who offers you candy,” Scott said. “But now we have cell phones, and the strange person is on the apps called Roblox or any or all these video games.”

He said parents may lock down their own devices, but they cannot control every friend’s phone, gaming system or app their child may use.

Gill said his office also works with investigators on cases involving online predators targeting children. He said the DA’s office has worked with federal and local task force members on investigations involving adults who target children through online platforms.

Officials also emphasized the role of the Children’s Justice Center, where children can be interviewed in a setting designed to be less intimidating than a police station. Gill said more than 1,250 forensic interviews were conducted last year, serving nearly 1,460 children.

Scott said the goal is to keep the first response from feeling like an interrogation.

“We do not do that at the police station,” Scott said. “We do that at the Children’s Justice Center.”

Salt Lake County Youth Services Director Carolyn Hanson also reminded adults that Utah requires people to report suspected child abuse or neglect.

“If you suspect a child is being abused and neglected, it’s your responsibility to report it,” Hanson said.

The DA’s office is also holding a bedding drive during April and May for survivors whose bedding is taken as evidence during an investigation. Officials said community members can donate new bedding through the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office or the Sandy Police Department.

Gill said the broader message is that preventing abuse starts before a case reaches court.

“As a parent, please take the time to sit down and have a conversation with your kids,” Gill said. “As awkward and uncomfortable as it may be.”

Anyone who suspects a child is being abused or neglected in Utah can call the Utah Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline at 1-855-323-3237, or Salt Lake County Youth Services, which offers 24/7 help through its Safe Place program at 385-468-4500.