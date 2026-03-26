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Suzanne Stevens is a reporter for FOX 13 News. She holds a B.A. in Mass Communications from Brigham Young University. Suzanne’s career began in Salt Lake City, where she worked as a writer/producer. She quickly transitioned into anchoring, first in Idaho Falls and then at a station in West Palm Beach. After a year, she became the main anchor for WPBF in West Palm Beach, where she spent seven years.

Suzanne later joined WFOR in Miami, where she reported on a range of topics, including high crime, missing children, and politics. She also contributed to Here’s to Your Health, a show on Lifetime hosted by former Surgeon General Dr. Richard Carmona.

Suzanne moved on to lead a digital department for a company that owned 10 newspapers, where she spearheaded innovation in news delivery, before joining the Scripps family at KRIS 6 in Corpus Christi, Texas, where she served as senior reporter before moving back to Salt Lake City.

A seasoned journalist, Suzanne is passionate about storytelling and committed to delivering news that matters to her community. Outside of the newsroom, she enjoys hiking, spending time with her dog, and hunting for hidden gems while thrift shopping.